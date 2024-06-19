(Video) Finally; Liverpool fans are given the first glimpse of Arne Slot ahead of full reveal

Arne Slot’s arrival at Liverpool has been one of the most elongated processes that we’ve ever had to endure but Reds are finally about to meet the new boss.

After months of silence, the club posted an official teaser video ahead of a first full interview with the Dutchman.

It did’t say much but did show that the former PSV man is “ready” to take over at Anfield.

It’s going to be a tough job but our instructions from the last man out of the door were: “You welcome the new manager like you welcome me. You go all in from the first day” – so let’s do it!

