(Video) Alexis Mac Allister on ‘toughest thing’ about playing for Liverpool

Alexis Mac Allister has settled into life at Liverpool well but it hasn’t been smooth sailing for the midfielder, with him revealing struggles on Merseyside.

Speaking with the Premier League, the Argentine was asked: “Is England as cold as they say?”

To which the 25-year-old replied: “Oh, yes. Especially for us, since we’re used to the weather in South America. It’s the toughest thing.”

After signing for Brighton in 2019, you’d think our No.10 might start to get used to the weather in this country but it seems he’s still struggling!

You can watch Mac Allister’s comments (from 1:04) via Premier League on YouTube:

