(Video) ‘I couldn’t take it anymore’: Nunez opens up on 18 months from hell

Darwin Nunez has had to battle against negative press from almost his first game at Liverpool and it seems that his career has been littered with tough events.

Speaking with the Premier League about injuries, our No.9 said: “It happened to me when I was 19. I thought I would never be able to carry on playing football.

“My knee, I was injured for a year and a half. I couldn’t take it anymore and I wanted to leave.”

READ MORE: (Video) Darwin Nunez’s refreshingly honest take on the fear of failure

It’s refreshing to see the 24-year-old speak to openly and honestly about a tough time in his life but as he sat in the AXA Training Centre delivering the story, it shows how far he’s come.

It’s an inspirational story from the forward who has certainly come a long way in five years.

You can watch Nunez’s comments (from 5:23) via Premier League on YouTube:

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions