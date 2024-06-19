(Video) Darwin Nunez’s refreshingly honest take on the fear of failure

Darwin Nunez has had a mixed start to his Liverpool career and this has caused some supporters to question his future at the club.

Speaking with the Premier League about his biggest fear, our No.9 boldly admitted that it was failure.

The 24-year-old said: “Failure really hurts, doesn’t it?”

Let’s hope that this can act as fuel for the Uruguayan next season to go and show everyone why he deserves to be the main man at Anfield.

You can watch Nunez’s answer (from 4:56) via Premier League on YouTube:

