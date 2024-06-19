(Video) Not Trent; Pulisic names surprise Liverpool speedster as owner of best right foot in world football

Christian Pulisic was a long-term target for Liverpool and it seems that he still has a soft spot for the club, or one of our players at least.

Building his ‘perfect baller’ with GOAL USA, the American said for the right foot: “Darwin Nunez, just scored three goals – so I’ll go with him.”

It’s perhaps somewhat of a surprise to see our No.9 mentioned as the player with the greatest right foot in world football but is certainly a big compliment.

With the Uruguyan scoring a hat-trick against Mexico, it seems that this performance caught the attention of AC Milan man.

You can watch Pulisic’s comments on Nunez via @goalusa on TikTok:

