(Video) Arne Slot’s very first words as Liverpool boss were telling

At long last, Arne Slot has been announced as Liverpool’s new head coach and has given his first interview with the club.

Speaking via liverpoolfc.com, the 45-year-old’s first question was: “Congratulations and welcome to Liverpool. Can you tell us how you feel at this moment?”

The Dutchman replied with: “I would say energised because of the holiday I had. Excited, really looking forward to the new challenge which is ahead of me.

“We are, of course, looking at the training ground, which is fantastic, so there are a lot of things to look forward to.

“The team is coming back in a few weeks and yeah, [I am] looking forward to a new start after a nice period I had at Feyenoord.”

It’s an answer that shows a lot of excitement from the new man and should transfer to similar emotions for us as fans.

