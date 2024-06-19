(Video) Arne Slot issues message to Liverpool fans in first interview as head coach

Arne Slot is officially the new head coach at Liverpool and has finally been handed the chance to speak directly with supporters as top dog.

Speaking with the club for the first time, the Dutchman was invited to give a message to supporters and said: “You surprised me a bit on this one!

“There is a change but the change hopefully isn’t that big, because we still have the same players, we still have the same fans – and if the both of them are going to do the same job, that will make my life a lot more easy!

“I’m expecting them to show up again in the upcoming season, and the same for the players. I will do everything within my interest and power to lead the team in the best possible way.”

It was a platform for the 45-year-old to speak directly to us and all he asked was that we do what we have done before, which is easy enough.

It could be the first day of a beautiful relationship and let’s hope it is, winning us over shouldn’t be difficult but the main talking will be done on the field.

