What Ligue 1 journo is now hearing about Liverpool and transfer target Leny Yoro

Liverpool will face serious competition from PSG in their bid to sign Leny Yoro this summer.

The French outfit shouldn’t be discounted in the race for the Lille centre-half according Jonathan Johnson.

“My latest understanding on Yoro is that he will be allowed to leave Lille this summer, they won’t be standing in his way, there won’t be a new contract for him,” the Ligue 1-based reporter told CaughtOffside’s The Daily Briefing.

“Obviously he’ll be looking for a significant pay rise from what he’s earning at the moment, but with the calibre of club he could have to choose from, it’s understandable that he’d be earning more than he is at Lille.

“I’d also say that wherever he goes, there is a high probability that he’ll walk into the starting XI.”

That said, it has recently come to light, per Johnson’s sources, that PSG have gained some ground in the race for the young centre-half.

“It’s clear PSG have a massive opportunity with Yoro, although it’s worth noting that Luis Campos tends to favour the Portuguese market, and there are alternatives in that pool of talent. Still, Yoro hails from the Paris region and that is something that could be used to PSG’s advantage. My latest understanding is that PSG are not as far away now as they were a few weeks ago in terms of being able to beat Real Madrid in the race for his signature,” the CaughtOffside columnist added.

“So, I wouldn’t rule PSG out of this one, but equally there are also going to be Premier League clubs keeping an eye on what happens as well, especially amid the uncertainty with French teams and the saga with the TV rights deal dragging on.”

Meanwhile, Arne Slot was officially welcomed at Anfield in his first public interview for Liverpool Football Club.

Liverpool must make an offer Leny Yoro can’t refuse

A lot of this will depend on how well Liverpool can fit Yoro within their existing wage structure.

Reports have suggested we’re allegedly prepared to offer the Frenchman as much as £133,000-a-week to sign on the dotted line for Slot’s outfit.

That would theoretically see the teenager earn more than Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson – quite the statement for a man many consider a generational talent in the making.

If that’s what it takes, and Liverpool don’t feel it would upset the balance in the dressing room, we should be pushing all our chips forward to rival the allure of football in Yoro’s native Paris.

