(Video) Wow: Reported Liverpool transfer target just scored 30-yard screamer in the Euros

It’s Groundhog Day for Gareth Southgate’s England outfit once again as the Three Lions invited serious pressure after going a goal ahead against Denmark via Harry Kane.

Reported Liverpool transfer target Morten Hjulmand then levelled proceedings with a one-in-a-million strike from distance for Kasper Hjulmand’s men.

It’s an intriguing show of what the Sporting Lisbon holding midfielder could offer a potential new club in the final third.

We’d happily trade 30-yard screamers, of course, for a reliable No.6 capable of contributing to build-up and actively protecting the backline.

