What Fabrizio Romano heard last night about Michael Olise after Liverpool reportedly join race

The likes of Chelsea and Manchester United had looked to be leading the charge for Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise this summer.

However, Football Transfers (via the Liverpool Echo) have since reported that Arne Slot’s Liverpool have now entered the race.

Interestingly, this has yet to be corroborated by CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano. The Italian journalist reported on X (formerly Twitter) that the Blues are ‘confident’ ahead of pushing for an agreement on personal terms.

🚨 EXCL: Crystal Palace have offered new deal to Michael Olise, higher salary and new release clause for 2025. 🔵 Understand despite this, Chelsea still confident as they push to agree on personal terms; it’s up to the player. Bayern and Newcastle also allowed to talk to Olise. pic.twitter.com/HIEMoFhsUk — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 19, 2024

The Eagles are hoping to improve on a deal currently keeping Olise at Selhurst Park until the summer of 2027.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

This follows an impressive (albeit injury-ridden) campaign in which the Frenchman registered 16 goal contributions in 19 games.

READ MORE: Liverpool should break the bank for 24-y/o defensive midfield monster taking Euros by storm – opinion

READ MORE: Arne Slot weighs in on huge behind-the-scenes Liverpool change after Klopp exit

Will Liverpool sign Olise this summer?

Football Transfers have proven to be rather reliable on various points, so it’s perhaps not one story to take with the finest pinch of salt just yet.

That said, it does seem like we have a lot of groundwork to make up if we are to have any hope of beating out rival interest in the Crystal Palace wide man.

Olise would tick a big box for our recruitment team in more ways than one. He’s 22 years of age, ranks high for non-penalty xG (85th percentile, according to FBref) and xAG (99th percentile) and could be a potentially suitable long-term successor for Mo Salah.

There is, however, the London-born footballer’s recent injury record which does present some concern. The winger missed 18 league games in 2023/24, though this looks isolated to the prior campaign.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions