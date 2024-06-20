Arne Slot weighs in on huge behind-the-scenes Liverpool change after Klopp exit

Notable changes are afoot at Liverpool Football Club following Arne Slot’s arrival as head coach.

A new backroom staff, for instance, joining the former Feyenoord boss at his new surroundings in Merseyside.

Perhaps most notable of all is the switch from ‘manager’ to ‘head coach’ in what has been one of the greatest shifts in power dynamics at Anfield.

“For me, it is normal because this is the way it is in Europe and in Holland. I don’t think there is much of a change between a head coach and a manager, it’s just that by being a head coach I can go in fully to the things I would like to do.

“So, work with the team, prepare the team in the best possible way, and me and Richard are going to work together when it comes to transfers but not only the two of us – there is a big backroom staff included in this as well.

“I think for me it is the way I have worked always and it for me is the ideal way of working because I can use the most of my time by working with the team and the time that is left will probably be a bit for the family and a bit to talk with Richard about how we can strengthen the team. But we already have a really strong team.”

The Reds will take on newly-promoted Ipswich Town in their first Premier League clash of the 2024/25 season.

Why the change to head coach?

It’s unsurprising that part of the arrangement bringing Michael Edwards back to Liverpool saw the managerial role streamlined after Jurgen Klopp’s exit.

There’s no question that our former German tactician’s say on happenings around the club (beyond the training ground) had expanded significantly over the years.

The return of our old sporting director – now operating as FSG’s CEO of Football – looks to have somewhat reversed that trend.

Fortunately, it seems Slot is far from opposed to the change. If anything, the 45-year-old is actively embracing it.

