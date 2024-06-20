Arne Slot excited about ‘best possible’ Liverpool arrival he’s never met before as more incomings promised

Arne Slot’s backroom team is quickly taking shape ahead of the 2024/25 Premier League campaign.

The Dutch head coach will be joined by former Feyenoord operatives Ruben Peeters and Sipke Hulshoff. Fabian Otte, whom the Reds’ new boss admitted he hadn’t yet met, also joins as the club’s new goalkeeping coach.

“Yeah, and it’s also been part of spending my time in the last few weeks. If you bring in Fabian, who I didn’t know before, you have conversations, meetings with him – together with Richard – to bring the best possible person in we could find, and I think in the situation of Fabian we managed to do that,” the former AZ Alkmaar boss told liverpoolfc.com.

“He’s regarded as one of the most interesting goalkeeper coaches there is at the moment and in the meetings we had I felt this as well. [There are] still one or two positions to fill in and we are talking about this and having meetings about this as well.”

The Merseysiders are set to embrace pre-season action in the coming weeks. Real Betis will be Slot’s first opponents in the States on July 26.

The current state of the goalkeeping department

As fans will already be aware, Liverpool said their goodbyes to long-term employees Jack Robinson and John Achterberg.

Claudio Taffarel, a close ally of Alisson Becker on the Brazilian national team, remains in his current role for the foreseeable future.

Thankfully, it appears that Fabian Otte will fill a sizeable gap in the goalkeeping department with further incomings promised by Slot.

The club is looking in increasingly rude health as we approach the new campaign!

