What Richard Hughes is now looking to do after official Arne Slot unveiling

Richard Hughes will be in active talks with new Liverpool boss Arne Slot over incomings this summer.

The former Feyenoord head coach admitted that ‘most of my time’ will be dedicated to coaching his team at Anfield.

“So, work with the team, prepare the team in the best possible way, and me and Richard are going to work together when it comes to transfers but not only the two of us – there is a big backroom staff included in this as well,” the Dutchman told liverpoolfc.com.

“I think for me it is the way I have worked always and it for me is the ideal way of working because I can use the most of my time by working with the team and the time that is left will probably be a bit for the family and a bit to talk with Richard about how we can strengthen the team. But we already have a really strong team.”

This follows an agreed change in the scope of the manager’s role with it now defined as a ‘head coach’ position.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

It’s a clear indication of the power shift behind the scenes following Michael Edwards’ return under FSG’s wider flag.

READ MORE: Arne Slot excited about ‘best possible’ Liverpool arrival he’s never met before as more incomings promised

READ MORE: What Ligue 1 journo is now hearing about Liverpool and transfer target Leny Yoro

What do Liverpool need in terms of incomings?

Ideally, a new centre-half, a holding midfielder and a new wideman.

There are early indications that we’re looking to tick two of those boxes in light of links to Leny Yoro (Lille) and the likes of Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United) and Michael Olise (Crystal Palace).

There’s an argument to be made that a holding midfield signing is less of a priority in light of Wataru Endo’s respectable performances in 2023/24. Not to mention the highly exciting prospect we have coming up the ranks in Stefan Bajcetic.

With Luis Diaz struggling to offer a serious goal return and questions arising over Mo Salah’s suitability for the right flank, however, there’s enough in the way of justification to bolster the forward line.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions