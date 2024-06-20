‘He gave me…’: What Jurgen Klopp told Arne Slot about taking over the Liverpool job

New Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has been officially unveiled at the AXA training ground ahead of the 2024/25 season.

The Dutchman shared details of his conversations with his predecessor, Jurgen Klopp, after taking over the role.

‘A few good tips’ were passed on to the next man along with more personal details about the players and the functioning of the club.

“Yeah. I did the same in my former clubs when I started over there but I think if someone worked at a club for nine years [and had] been so successful, you want to know all about it from him and you also want to know things of the players – although I think it is also important to get my own opinion about that,” the former Feyenoord boss was quoted as saying by liverpoolfc.com.

“So, you can only use all this information he has because he did so well, not only in terms of results but I think also everybody saw in his farewell but also in the years before that how popular he was.

“He gave me more than a few good tips but I think what stood out for me was that he was so happy for me and that – and I think he said this in the media as well – he would be my biggest fan from now on because he supports Liverpool in the best possible way, and you don’t see this very often. So, it says a lot about his character, the way he handled this situation as well.”

Slot officially started work at Liverpool Football Club on June 1.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

The Merseysiders are set to begin their pre-season tour of the States with a July 26 clash against La Liga’s Real Betis.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano drops really exciting Ricardo Calafiori update for Liverpool fans amid ‘personal terms’ claim

READ MORE: 10-year transfer truth means Liverpool shouldn’t fear paying Leny Yoro price – opinion

Arne Slot getting the lay of the land

It’s a very respectful (not to mention smart) move from the man filling Jurgen Klopp’s rather sizeable shoes for the foreseeable future.

Of course, even armed with the 57-year-old’s best tips and tricks, we hope for some deviations in tack in amongst the continuity on display in terms of our footballing philosophy.

A little bit of change can never hurt!

Hopefully, Klopp’s insight into his old squad will help Slot become accustomed to his new surroundings quickly and get fans excited about the new era.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions