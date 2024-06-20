Arne Slot now lifts lid on why he rejected Premier League interest in 2023

Arne Slot has now opened up on interest he received from ‘a few Premier League clubs’ prior to his Liverpool switch.

The 45-year-old admitted he opted to stay and extend with Feyenoord rather than jump ship in 2023.

“I think those moments are always very private because nobody needs to know about it. So the first time you hear that Liverpool is interested in you, you have to keep it between me and my wife,” the former AZ Alkmaar boss told liverpoolfc.com.

“I always knew that it had to be a fantastic club where I would leave Feyenoord for, and this was Liverpool and the league as well.

“I think it was a year ago that I was in the interest of a few Premier League clubs as well but I decided to extend at Feyenoord with the idea of staying there two more seasons.”

The Dutchman signed a three-year deal with the Reds, which is set to keep him at Anfield until the summer of 2027.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Liverpool are set to take on Ipswich Town in a 12:30pm kick-off on August 17 in Slot’s first competitive game in charge.

READ MORE: What Fabrizio Romano heard last night about Michael Olise after Liverpool reportedly join race

READ MORE: Liverpool should break the bank for 24-y/o defensive midfield monster taking Euros by storm – opinion

Tottenham were keen to land Slot last year

It’s pretty well documented that Spurs were interested in bringing our head coach on board last year (Guardian).

The North London-based outfit instead found themselves bringing in Australian manager Ange Postecoglou – a move which has been far from unsuccessful given the club were two points away from qualifying for Champions League football in 2024/25.

Regardless, you have to respect Slot’s decision to stay put and hold out for a bigger move.

His patience has unquestionably paid off!

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions