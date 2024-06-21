‘Lol mad’: Ex-LFC player brutally exposed Trent Alexander-Arnold truth England fans can’t deny

England and Gareth Southgate will seemingly never learn when it comes to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Liverpool fullback was scapegoated once more by Gareth Southgate during the Three Lions’ disappointing draw with Denmark in their European Championship group stage clash.

Former Reds star Ryan McLaughlin rightly pointed out that the No.66 ‘was the scapegoat before a ball was even kicked this tournament’ on X (formerly Twitter).

Trent was the scapegoat before a ball was even kicked this tournament. There were worse midfielders. He’d be Englands most creative player from right back yet they refuse to recognise that lol mad — Ryan McLaughlin 🇵🇸 (@RyanMcL2) June 20, 2024

There remains some debate over Trent’s suitability for the midfield role. Though, it’s very much worth pointing out that the right-back created the most chances for England despite coming off shortly after the half-time break.

You couldn't make it up 😂 https://t.co/Ku61sKgz4T — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) June 21, 2024

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Elsewhere, Arne Slot was officially unveiled as Liverpool’s new head coach and shared his reaction to Jurgen Klopp’s chant in his farewell speech.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano heard intriguing transfer update for Liverpool fans late last night

READ MORE: Arne Slot excited about ‘best possible’ Liverpool arrival he’s never met before as more incomings promised

England couldn’t see brilliance if it slapped them in the face

We can absolutely appreciate arguments to reinstate Alexander-Arnold at right-back. McLaughlin certainly has a case given its where the 25-year-old played his best football for Jurgen Klopp.

However, if we are going to persist with a change in role, we find it baffling that Southgate lacks the stomach to stick with his own experiment.

Particularly in light of the Scouser’s admission that he’d been seriously working on a midfield switch with the England boss and his coaching staff.

“This may seem brand new but it’s not. We’ve been working – me, the manager, Steve Holland – really hard on this role throughout the past year. A lot of prep has gone into it, a lot of information, a lot of learning and a lot of analysing,” the defender-turned-midfielder told ITV.

What gives, Gareth? What gives?

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions