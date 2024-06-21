(Video) Jota has just upset a lot of Liverpool fans with his thoughts on Steven Gerrard

Diogo Jota is a hero at Liverpool for his unerring ability to find the back of the net but he may have just lost a few fans with his most recent comments.

Speaking with GOAL, our No.20 was blind ranking midfielders and after giving Steven Gerrard the nod over Zinedine Zidane – things went downhill very quickly.

Our former captain was preferred to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, David Beckham, Casemiro and Gabriel Jesus but not Mesut Ozil.

Losing out to the former French captain would have been understandable but to see the ex-Arsenal midfielder come out on top, is something very few Reds will be on board with.

You can watch Jota’s comments via @goalglobal on TikTok:

