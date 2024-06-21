(Video) Roy Keane crucifies Trent Alexander-Arnold; ‘he’s not up to it’

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been asked to play a position for England that he’s never played for Liverpool and many are now turning on the Scouser.

Speaking on ITV, Roy Keane said: “I thought it was always a huge gamble to play a player who doesn’t play that [position] week in, week out for his club….

“He’s come up short in the two games, it’s not all down to him, you’ll have to put this probably onto Gareth… It was a big ask for him and he’s not up to it.”

READ MORE: (Video) Arne Slot issues message to Liverpool fans in first interview as head coach

There was at least some blame sent Gareth Southgate’s direction from the Irishman here but even so, it’s all very over the top towards our vice captain.

The best passer of a ball in a negative team, it’s not as if the 25-year-old is any worse than the majority of his teammates and if he was played in his position for Liverpool – things may be very different.

You can watch Keane’s comments on Alexander-Arnold via @itvfootball on X:

"He's not up to it" – Roy Keane 🗣️

"He needs movement up front" – @IanWright0 🗣️ Ian and Roy give their opinions on Trent Alexander-Arnold's midfield role for England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#Euro2024 | #DENENG pic.twitter.com/rK6tuCgQrU — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 20, 2024

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions