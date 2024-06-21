Liverpool now considering French midfielder after talks ‘confirmed’ with another Ligue 1 sensation

Liverpool are now said to be genuinely interested in Youssouf Fofana following the opening of the summer transfer window.

This comes courtesy of CaughtOffside, with the outlet claiming that the Frenchman is being ‘considered’ ahead of an expected departure from Monaco this summer.

The Merseysiders could face some competition, however, from league rivals Arsenal. The Gunners are understood to have sent scouts to observe the Frenchman, whilst Manchester United reserved some interest in the prior summer window.

The 25-year-old’s current terms are currently set to expire in 2025.

Elsewhere: Liverpool are actively pursuing Leny Yoro

Fabrizio Romano confirmed late last night that Liverpool remain involved in the race for Leny Yoro’s signature.

Real Madrid are categorically the favourites, though it’s unclear whether Los Blancos will act on their reported interest.

It seems unlikely, in our opinion, that Carlo Ancelotti’s outfit would be prepared to let a potential generational talent slip through their fingers.

If there’s any chance that Yoro does slip through the cracks, then of course we should be all over the 18-year-old defender.

