Liverpool now know when Bakayoko transfer could be confirmed after fresh report drops

Liverpool now finally have an answer to their Johan Bakayoko question.

Rik Elfrink reports that the PSV wide man will make a decision about his future ‘only after the European Championship’.

“Only after the European Championship will Johan Bakayoko make a decision about his sporting future, sources close to him say. There is a good chance that it is located outside Eindhoven,” the Dutch reporter wrote for Eindhovens Dagblad.

For further context: “In any case, the attacker is focusing entirely on the European Championship for the time being. If there is any talk, his management does the talking. PSV and Bakayoko’s business environment expect that a transfer will only be finalized in July, when it has become clear how Belgium performed at the European Championship. Fixing the lost match against Slovakia is now a top priority.”

The Dutch top-flight star amassed a tally of 28 goal contributions in 48 games (across all competitions) in 2023/24.

Barcelona are also rumoured admirers. However, it’s considered unlikely that the Blaugrana will have the funds to complete a move.

How much will Johan Bakayoko cost Liverpool?

Elfrink reports that Bakayoko will set back an interested party in the region of €50m [£42.3m] ‘or more’.

A perfectly affordable fee – ideal, in fact – for one of the most highly-rated young right-wingers in the game.

There’s a case to be made that Liverpool would be taking a risk snapping up a 21-year-old footballer from the Eredivisie. With that said, if our data model has highlighted the Belgian international as the most ideal signing for the Arne Slot era, we have full confidence in the move.

The only question that remains is whether or not we’re prepared to wait until July for an answer.

