Liverpool could get winger transfer answer ‘in the next days’ in interesting update from Fabrizio Romano

Liverpool fans may be forced to give up hope of the club signing Michael Olise this summer.

A new project under Enzo Maresca may prove too appealing for the Crystal Palace wide man after another encouraging campaign in London.

Fabrizio Romano now reports that Chelsea continue to push for the signing and promised a further update on the situation ‘in the next days’.

“Yesterday we shared about the winger in Michael Olise – how Chelsea are pushing, pushing on this one in order to agree on personal terms and try and make it happen. But it will not be easy,” the Italian journalist spoke on his personal YouTube channel.

“On player’s side, we know that Crystal Palace are pushing to extend his contract and offer him a new deal. But Chelsea are there, Chelsea are confident, and Chelsea believe they have a good chance to land Michael Olise.

“We will update on that one in the next days.”

There is the prospect of the Frenchman preferring to stay in the English capital rather than venture up north to Manchester or Merseyside.

Olise registered 16 goal contributions in 19 games (across all competitions) last term.

Michael Olise could be an ideal Mo Salah successor

We’re in no rush to ferry Mo Salah out of the door this summer – regardless of the kind of money that may be thrown our way.

There’s a question to be asked about whether the right wing role continues to get the best out of our No.11, of course. However, a player of the Egyptian’s quality should still have a place in Arne Slot’s starting-XI.

Casting our gaze into the future, however, one can’t help but imagine life with a young winger on the right flank to energise our forward line.

Olise would most certainly be an appetising option, though we can’t rule out the possibility of Chelsea winning the race.

What a shame that would be.

