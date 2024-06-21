(Video) Going viral: Alexis Mac Allister’s filthy nutmeg during Copa America clash a thing of beauty

Alexis Mac Allister did not disappoint for Argentina in their 2-0 Copa America group stage win over Canada.
The former Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder’s latest party trick will have football fans even across the borders of Merseyside clapping his audacity.
In footage shared on X by @LFCEspanol, the Liverpool star was spotted playing a short-range pass to a teammate in his own half with the help of a truly outrageous nutmeg.
Pure filth from the Argentine sensation.
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFCEspanol:
ALEXIS MAC ALLISTER. QUÉ VIVA EL FÚTBOL. pic.twitter.com/PYV9paN7pY
— Liverpool FC (@LFCEspanol) June 21, 2024