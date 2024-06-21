(Video) Going viral: Alexis Mac Allister’s filthy nutmeg during Copa America clash a thing of beauty

Alexis Mac Allister did not disappoint for Argentina in their 2-0 Copa America group stage win over Canada.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder’s latest party trick will have football fans even across the borders of Merseyside clapping his audacity.

In footage shared on X by @LFCEspanol, the Liverpool star was spotted playing a short-range pass to a teammate in his own half with the help of a truly outrageous nutmeg.

Pure filth from the Argentine sensation.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFCEspanol: