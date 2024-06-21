(Video) Manchester City’s fresh obsession with Arne Slot begins in transparent socials clip

Nothing says big club like posting goal clips against Feyenoord and Liverpool on your X (formerly Twitter) account after Arne Slot’s official unveiling eh, Manchester City?

The Sky Blues’ club account shared a throwback to ‘a week of goals in September 2017’ against Jurgen Klopp’s Reds and the Eredivisie outfit.

It’s a clear nod to our new head coach, formerly of the Rotterdam-based outfit. Though, rather hilariously, it seems City have forgotten the Dutchman wasn’t managing Feyenoord back in 2017.

Slot and Sipke Hulshoff were working as head coaches at Cambuur!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @ManCity: