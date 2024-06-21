(Video) Neville on why England have ‘got a real problem’ with Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold is making headlines around the country for playing quite well in a terrible England side and now Gary Neville has had his say.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, the 49-year-old said: “If we can’t make Phil Foden and Trent Alexander-Arnold international football players for England, then we’ve got a real problem.”

It’s an issue that Gareth Southgate is clearly unable to get his head around and that says more about him than the quality of the players.

If Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola have managed to get the best out of the duo, then this just continues to speak volumes about the former Middlesbrough coach.

You can watch Neville’s comments via @SkySportsNews on X:

"If we can't make Phil Foden and Trent Alexander-Arnold international football players for England, then we've got a real problem" 💬 Gary Neville on changes that should be made to the current England squad lineup ⬇ pic.twitter.com/0a4kYAtqdF — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 21, 2024

