Positions Liverpool may look to strengthen ahead of 24/25 aeason

While the Euros are well underway and teams are only just returning from a hard-earned break at the end of the 23/24 season, there are still scouting teams and managers doing a lot of work behind the scenes to try and get deals done.

Liverpool’s last season under Jurgen Klopp was not the perfect finish, but the German tactician helped to bring through some young players and further cement his legacy for the future. Now, it’s Arne Slot’s turn to have an impact on the team and make some decisions about the squad he wants to take into next season.

Here, we look at positions that the scouts and recruitment team will likely be working very hard on at the moment, trying to perfect a team that could provide a title challenge again next season. It’s inevitable that we’ll see a season of transition, but some good recruitment could set Liverpool up for years to come.

Staying Ahead of Transfer Movements

Reds fans may even be watching the international games right now with an eye on which players they’d like to see in front of the Kop next season, or they may be enjoying watching Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold form a midfield partnership (if only Jude were available to buy…).

So where is it likely that the focus will be? Which positions are in a lot of need of help if Liverpool are to go one more in 2024/25 and win more silverware?

Central Midfield

Few predicted that Wataru Endo would look so accomplished when he played this season, and a lot of people thought that he would perhaps struggle for game time. Outgoing players like Thiago Alcantara have left the squad looking a little bit light in this area. Alexis Mac Allister has already cemented his place in the team but Liverpool is really only an injury or two away from looking very light in the midfield positions.

Defensive-minded players could be the priority, here, or certainly, those who are more deeper lying in their positioning.

Wingers

We won’t get drawn into the speculation about Mo Salah’s future, but he isn’t going to be around forever. Whether the wide man forms a key part of next season’s squad or not remains to be seen, but there will definitely be a strong case for strengthening the wide positions. Luis Diaz could even leave the club in this transfer window. These are just rumours at this stage, but it is impossible to know whether or not he’ll be available.

Either way, Liverpool fans would definitely like the reassurance of a bit more depth in the wide areas. Harvey Elliott is making progress, but may not be ready to be the first choice in every game, and has often played more centrally.

Salah’s succession planning is inevitable and is part of Slot’s to-do list. Liverpool needs to prepare if he does make a move.

Defenders

We’ll go so far as to say that the whole of the back line needs some additions. Joe Gomez does a good job of covering multiple positions, but with Joel Matip leaving it would be a good idea to try to get some more depth in the back line.

Players who can cover both the central defensive positions and full-back positions might be needed, especially if someone like Kostas Tsimikas decides to move on in search of first-team football. Jarell Quansah was a revelation and even made the preliminary England squad, so we all know that youth players can step up, but a little more experience would be welcomed by most Reds fans.

Arne Slot’s strategy could be different to Jurgen Klopp’s, and the recruitment team may already have some deals lined up. We’re not likely to see much movement until the international tournaments in South America and Europe are done, but when players do come through the door, expect these positions to be the top priority as Slot looks to put his own stamp on an iconic team.

