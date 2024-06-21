Fabrizio Romano heard intriguing transfer update for Liverpool fans late last night

Liverpool remain in the race for Leny Yoro despite the player’s preference remaining Real Madrid.

Fabrizio Romano reported that Los Blancos would hardly find it difficult to agree personal terms with the Frenchman this summer.

It remains to be seen, however, whether Carlo Ancelotti’s men pursue a deal for the player with his contract set to expire the following summer.

“We can confirm once again that the preference of the player is Real Madrid. The agreement of personal terms between Leny Yoro and Real Madrid is not a problem at all. In case Real Madrid decide to go for Leny Yoro from Lille, he will be a Real Madrid player,” the CaughtOffside columnist spoke on his personal YouTube channel.

“But, in case, there is the crucial part of the story. Because now it’s for Real Madrid to decide what to do with Leny Yoro. They have to make a decision on that whilst the player is waiting for Real Madrid.

“Other clubs are keeping a close eye on the situation. Many rumours on Manchester United; they appreciate, they like Yoro, but at the moment between Yoro and United there is still not something advanced on player side. So let’s see if Manchester United will decide to go big on that one.

“Liverpool already confirmed their interest to the player’s side, so Liverpool already made some steps on this, but Liverpool also feel that Real Madrid are the favourites on this story. So Liverpool are there in case something happens between Real Madrid and Leny Yoro.

“Don’t forget PSG in this story. Real Madrid are the big favourites, but PSG have a very good relationship with people close to the player. PSG will also try to land Yoro if he’s not going to Real Madrid. PSG made a proposal in the January transfer window, verbal not a formal, but Lille said no as the president didn’t want to sell the player in January. PSG are still there.

“Position – I would say PSG and Liverpool, with Manchester United keeping a close eye on the situation, waiting to see what happens between Real Madrid and Leny Yoro, the preference of the player. One to watch in the next few days.”

The Merseysiders have yet to finalise fresh terms for Virgil van Dijk ahead of his own contract expiring in 2025.

Likewise, this follows Joel Matip’s exit this summer after the expiration of terms.

Liverpool must sign a centre-half this summer

There’s a temptation to look at numbers and think, ‘Ah, Liverpool will be alright’.

Arne Slot can call upon our Dutch No.4, Ibrahima Konate, Jarell Quansah and Joe Gomez in the heart of the backline.

The reality, if we go deeper however, is that there remains no cover whatsoever for Van Dijk, his French centre-half partner is injury prone and our Academy graduate is young and inexperienced. Let’s not forget the latter spent much of the prior campaign on the flanks.

Really, there’s a case for two coming in this window, but we’d settle for one top-quality signing like Yoro.

