(Video) Arne Slot says fans keep doing something outside his house after iconic Klopp moment

Jurgen Klopp’s iconic decision to start chanting Arne Slot’s name during his own farewell speech has had a lasting impact.

Arne Slot told Peter McDowall that fans have really taken to the chant and are now singing it as they pass his house in his native Netherlands.

“Sometimes in Zwolle now where I live, people pass my house and are singing this song,” the Dutchman told @LFC.

Hopefully it’s a positive sign of a fanbase following our former German tactician’s last wish in getting behind the new head coach.

We owe Jurgen that much at least!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC: