(Video) Southgate’s laughable comments on Alexander-Arnold ‘experiment’ for England

Gareth Southgate likes making a fool of himself and he’s done it again with Trent Alexander-Arnold with some laughable comments made about the Scouser.

Speaking with BBC Sport, the England boss said: “He has had some moments where he has delivered as we thought.

“It’s an experiment – we don’t have a natural replacement for Kalvin Phillips. At the moment we’re not flowing as we would like.”

It’s important to note that Kalvin Phillips was available to be selected in this tournament and was picked in Qatar for the World Cup but didn’t start a match.

Comparing our vice captain to a player who struggled on loan at West Ham last season shows how out of touch the former Middlesbrough manager is.

You can watch Southagte's comments on Alexander-Arnold

