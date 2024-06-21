(Video) Sturridge’s priceless reaction to American pundit’s Justin Timberlake reference

Daniel Sturridge is enjoying the Euros on American TV and is currently having the ‘pleasure’ of sitting alongside the likes of Alexi Lalas for his punditry.

One such piece of expert analysis from the ex-USA international saw him say on Fox Sports: “To quote the great Justin Timberlake, who’s had a hell of a week, cry me a river.

“What’s the word you guys use over there? Whinging? This whinging that’s going on right now is absolutely ridiculous. The embarrassment of talent, the wealth of ability that exists on this team – figure it out.”

The pain on our former striker’s face when he heard the Justin Timberlake reference makes for great viewing and you have to feel for the 34-year-old.

It’s safe to say that the former England international may be regretting his choice to sit on an American panel.

You can view Sturridge’s reaction courtesy of Fox Sports (via @EmilyRogawski on X):

Sturridge is all of us😂😂😂😂

Having him on US coverage is great but I’m sorry he has to deal with Alexi Lalas 🤦🏼‍♀️🥴 pic.twitter.com/oW3ykHgJDg — Emily Rogawski🧠⚽️ (@EmilyRogawski) June 20, 2024

