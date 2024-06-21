Transfer insider now hints Liverpool ready ‘to pounce’ to complete first summer signing

Liverpool remain at the mercy of Real Madrid’s recruitment team when it comes to the signing of Leny Yoro this summer.

Los Blancos appear firmly in the lead for the Frenchman’s signature this summer, though have yet to submit a bid to Lille.

Matteo Moretto reports that unnamed Premier League outfits are ‘waiting to pounce’. Indeed, teams are even ready to ‘pay more’ if need be.

“The thing with Yoro is as I have always said: it’s true that Leny Yoro’s priority is Real Madrid, but the ball is in Real Madrid’s court. If Real Madrid are willing to make an economic effort to sign him, then they can continue in that position – as favourites for him,” the CaughtOffside columnist told The Daily Briefing.

“If that is not the case, because they do not want to pay more than a certain quantity, and they know he is out of contract in a year and they do not want to throw the kitchen sink out the window to sign him, then there are other clubs like Paris Saint-Germain and in the Premier League that are waiting to pounce.

“Much of it depends on what Real Madrid want to spend. There is no open conversation between clubs, but Real know that Lille do not want to go below €50m, and it hinges on what Real Madrid want to spend. There are teams that, as things stand, will pay more, so we will see.”

Given the 18-year-old’s status as a potentially generational talent, it would be far from surprising to learn that the Reds were prepared to push the boat out to land the centre-back.

Meanwhile, Virgil van Dijk’s current terms are set to expire in the summer of 2025.

Liverpool must be patient but can’t put all their eggs in Yoro’s basket

If there’s one position we can’t afford to skimp out on, it’s at centre-back.

Yoro looks one hell of a talent, of course, and Liverpool should absolutely be involved in that conversation.

However, if the waiting game is one that looks set to extend into the depths of the window, a difficult decision must be made to withdraw at some stage.

The exit of Joel Matip has left things a little fragile in the heart of defence. We’d be remiss to ignore options like Willian Pacho, Piero Hincapie, Goncalo Inacio and the like.

Let’s keep an eye on the situation for now.

