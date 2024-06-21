(Video) Trent’s getting abuse when England teammate produced stinkfest

Trent Alexander-Arnold was already the scapegoat for England before the first kick of the tournament and even when he’s proven to be the most creative man in the side, he still receives abuse.

Thanks to video highlights online, Declan Rice’s performance has been shared and it’s safe to say he was much worse than our vice captain.

People love to find someone to blame and that very much seems to be the Scouser in the team, something many would have found predictable.

There will be little shock though when the Arsenal man keeps his place and it’s our No.66 who is pulled from the starting line-up.

You can view Rice’s highlights courtesy of BBC Sport (via @compss_cf on X):

