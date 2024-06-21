(Video) The picture of LFC teammate that made Van Dijk, Diaz and Konate laugh uncontrollably

Virgil van Dijk is the leader of the dressing room and no doubt has to defend some of his teammates at times but even he couldn’t hold back on this.

Some of the players were shown a picture of Joe Gomez when he signed for Liverpool nine years ago and weren’t too complimentary of his outfit choice.

After first saying: “Wow!”, our captain managed to find a positive in the scenery whereas Luis Diaz and Ibou Konate just couldn’t stop laughing.

It shows a togetherness within the squad, even if sometimes it can come out in the form of making fun of each other.

You can watch the reaction to Gomez’s picture from Van Dijk, Diaz and Konate via @LFC on X:

The Reds rate Joey G's signing day fit from nine years ago 👀🔴 pic.twitter.com/RF7wLsD3zs — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 20, 2024

