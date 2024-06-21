(Video) Ian Wright adds to Alexander-Arnold skepticism; calls for replacement

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been given a hard time by the English media after a solid performance for his nation where he has very much been made the scapegoat.

Speaking on ITV Sport, Ian Wright assessed his performance: “I thought at certain times, especially in the first half, he was way forward, in the kind of positions that Bellingham and Foden were taking up.

“I was thinking, if he’s meant to be the creative one, starting off the attacks, I thought he was too far forward.

“When he was back and he had time on the ball, we could then see what he’s capable of doing. You look at someone like Wharton, who can play like you want, at some stage, you’re going to have to start playing him.”

It was a more balanced review than what we heard from Roy Keane about our vice captain but still involved a call for him to be replaced.

If Gareth Southgate can’t find a way to get the best passer in world football in his side, then more fool him.

"He's not up to it" – Roy Keane 🗣️

"He needs movement up front" – @IanWright0 🗣️ Ian and Roy give their opinions on Trent Alexander-Arnold's midfield role for England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#Euro2024 | #DENENG pic.twitter.com/rK6tuCgQrU — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 20, 2024

