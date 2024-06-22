(Video) ‘The English referee’: Anthony Taylor’s ears will be burning after Van Dijk’s honest remarks

Virgil van Dijk was far from happy with the standard of officiating that took place during the Netherlands’ goalless draw with France in the European Championship.

National teammate Xavi Simons was denied a superb goal from inside the box after a lengthy VAR check from English officials present.

The Dutch skipper spoke about the incident post-match, making a point with his decision to highlight Anthony Taylor’s nationality in his criticism of the decision to overturn a potential match-winning moment.

In fairness, we haven’t see many issues with the application of VAR much before the PGMOL referee and his crew took over proceedings…

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Optus Sport: