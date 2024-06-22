‘Deal signed’: Fabrizio Romano breaks ‘huge’ move for Brazilian wonderkid this afternoon – Rival Watch

Liverpool have yet to kick off the Arne Slot era with a summer transfer, whilst Chelsea have already been making a number of plays in the window.

The Blues have particularly impressed with the addition of Brazilian wonderkid Estevao Willian. Fabrizio Romano confirms on X (formerly Twitter) that the teenager has signed a deal taking him to Stamford Bridge in July 2025.

🔵🇧🇷 Official, confirmed. Willian Estevão joins Chelsea from July 2025 from Palmeiras. Deal signed as revealed earlier today. Huge one for Chelsea future with 2007 born gem. pic.twitter.com/5z9aKUq2NU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 22, 2024

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Enzo Maresca’s men did miss out on Michael Olise, with the highly talented Crystal Palace star opting for a move to Germany with Vincent Kompany’s Bayern Munich.

READ MORE: Cesc Fabregas says Liverpool have a ‘dangerous’ player with ‘great ability’; could explode under Slot

READ MORE: Liverpool planning talks with La Liga club over winger more frightening than Bakayoko – report

Meanwhile… Liverpool could make a bold move for Nico Williams

There’s been plenty of speculation around the future of Spain’s Nico Williams.

Fabrizio Romano now clarifies in CaughtOffside’s Daily Briefing, however, that the 21-year-old is not yet involved in advanced negotiations with any outfit.

The good (or bad, depending on your point of view) news is that the Athletic Bilbao winger has a release clause worth €58m [£49m].

We won’t get a clear view on his next move in football until after the European Championship.

Nonetheless, Williams is absolutely a player, in our opinion, Liverpool should be eyeing up.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions