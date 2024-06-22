Ex-Liverpool target issues ‘come get me’ plea; not signing a new deal this summer

Liverpool fans won’t have forgotten about reported interest in Khephren Thuram in the prior summer window.

Despite heavy links to the Nice midfielder (The Daily Briefing) and the likes of Gladbach’s Manu Kone, the Merseysiders instead landed Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch.

Fabrizio Romano now reports on X (formerly Twitter) that the Frenchman has signposted his availability for the summer by refusing to sign a new deal with the Ligue 1 outfit.

⚪️⚫️🇫🇷 Khephren Thuram will not sign new deal at OGC Nice, decision made months ago when Juventus started to show their interest. Thuram, on Juve shortlist regardless of Adrien Rabiot decision. 🇧🇷 Juve will complete Douglas Luiz deal soon, work in progress on final details. pic.twitter.com/N4JGAPMB1Q — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 22, 2024

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

The 23-year-old’s current terms are set to expire in the summer of 2025.

READ MORE: Transfer Liverpool recruitment team discussed a ‘few months ago’ hints at first summer signing

READ MORE: What Fabrizio Romano heard this morning about Leny Yoro and Liverpool

Not an interesting option for Liverpool any longer

We’d be somewhat surprised if Richard Hughes and Co. were to push for the signing of Thuram in the current window.

Whilst there were discussions last term over the possibility of the midfielder being moulded into a No.6, we’d have concerns about the Nice star being brought in for that specific purpose.

In our view, Liverpool should only be looking to bring in a holding midfielder who can capably screen the space ahead of the backline, mop up loose balls and contribute to build-up play.

Whilst Thuram appears very capable in terms of progressing the ball by carrying it forward, we’re not so sure he ticks every other box well enough to be considered a bolt-on target.

Certainly not now that we possess players in the middle of the park who can perform that ball-carrying function.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions