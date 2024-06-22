Cesc Fabregas says Liverpool have a ‘dangerous’ player with ‘great ability’; could explode under Slot

It’s not time to give up on Cody Gakpo’s Liverpool career just yet.

That’s been the running theme of some commentary following the Dutchman’s performances in the European Championship.

Cesc Fabregas spoke positively about the former PSV star’s contributions for Ronald Koeman’s men, with a win and a draw seeing the side top Group D at the Euros.

“He played well in the last game. He is a threat. I think he’s a functional player. What I’ve seen from him at Liverpool, it seems he’s the type of player who needs to be told constantly what to do,” the former Spanish international told BBC Sport.

“He’s got great ability; he’s not the most creative player, but he’s dangerous, has an eye for goal, good movement, attacks the space well, tries a one-v-one and you can see his big improvement in the tournament.

“You see here he could have scored more than one or two goals in the last game. Good goal [against Poland], hitting the target, bit lucky in the end [with a] deflection but getting [into] difficult positions in front of goal to attack the space as well. He should be key for the Dutch team.”

The 25-year-old amassed 22 goal contributions in 53 games despite often playing out of position for Jurgen Klopp’s team in 2023/24.

A more permanent switch to the left of the frontline may be necessary to get the best out of Gakpo.

Where does this leave Luis Diaz?

We’re wary of being too harsh in our analysis of Luis Diaz.

The fact the Colombian helped carry Liverpool through difficult periods of the prior campaign is impressive enough given he’d been forced to handle the emotionally traumatic reality of his father’s kidnapping.

We’re under the impression that we may have seen the best of the ex-FC Porto wide man at Anfield, but we’re open to having our minds broadened if Arne Slot believes there’s more to come.

That said, this doesn’t necessarily address the conundrum that is Cody Gakpo.

As his latest performances in an international tournament suggest, we’ve been wasting him centrally either in midfield or leading the line.

Can we get the best out of both players without having to sacrifice someone’s minutes on the left flank? That’s a tough one to answer for Slot.

If he can managed to find a place for Gakpo in the starting-XI that doesn’t involve compromising his best traits – we’ll have some player on our hands.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BBC Sport (via @TheRedmenTV):

Excellent from Fabregas on Gakpo 👏 Would be boss to get him working punditry more if he wasn’t living his best life managing Comopic.twitter.com/CDuUw30HO9 — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) June 22, 2024

