(Video) Gundogan says Liverpool have a player in Slot’s ranks who’s better than Kane & Neymar

Ilkay Gundogan will have delighted many a Liverpool fan with his latest comments about Mo Salah.

The Germany international was asked to stick or twist when it came to the Egyptian King, Neymar or Harry Kane.

On each occasion, the former Borussia Dortmund man backed our No.11. We always knew the 33-year-old had good taste in footballers!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sorare.com:

Salah > Kane & Neymar 🇪🇬👑 Always liked Ilkay Gundogan 😉pic.twitter.com/vqikz7yimg — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) June 22, 2024

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions