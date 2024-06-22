Transfer Liverpool recruitment team discussed a ‘few months ago’ hints at first summer signing

Liverpool have been tipped by various reports to invest in a new wide man this summer.

One that may have already caught the eye, judging by internal discussions reported on X (formerly Twitter) by Fabrizio Romano, is that of Spain international Nico Williams.

⚡️🇪🇸 Several clubs have asked for informations on Nico Williams in the recent months, even before the Euros. Chelsea had him on shortlist already last summer then they wanted Palmer; Arsenal and Liverpool discussed Nico few months ago. Barcelona keep Nico on their shortlist. pic.twitter.com/u7o8AxsB9o — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 22, 2024

The Athletic Bilbao star has already impressed in the 2024 European Championship after amassing 27 goal contributions in 37 games (across all competitions) in 2023/24.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Williams’ current terms are set to expire in the summer of 2027.

READ MORE: What Fabrizio Romano heard this morning about Leny Yoro and Liverpool

READ MORE: Liverpool now know when Bakayoko transfer could be confirmed after fresh report drops

How much will Williams cost clubs?

The Spaniard is believed to have a release clause worth £47m in his contract, according to talkSPORT.

A veritable snip for the highly-rated 21-year-old footballer.

What would Williams bring to Liverpool?

The right-footed left winger would importantly bring a goal threat to Arne Slot’s Reds not to mention a welcome level of dynamism.

FBref have the attacker down as one of the most lively wide men in the sport. He registers in the 93rd percentile for progressive carries and 94th percentile for successful take-ons compared to his peers in Europe’s top five leagues.

There are plenty of touches in the opposing penalty box (80th percentile) but there’s most certainly room for improvement here and with regard to Williams’ goal threat.

At only 21 years of age, however, you’d only expect the Bilbao star to get deadlier with age.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions