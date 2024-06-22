Liverpool planning talks with La Liga club over winger more frightening than Bakayoko – report

Liverpool are reportedly planning to check on the status of Nico Williams this summer.

This update comes courtesy of CaughtOffside, with the outlet claiming that Arne Slot has given his recruitment team the go-ahead to try and sign the Spaniard.

The 21-year-old has registered 27 goal contributions in 37 games (across all competitions) this term. Impressively, the footballer has picked up a goal or assist every 101.22 minutes in 2023/24.

Such contributions have bled into the 2024 European Championship, with Williams picking up a Man of the Match award for his display against Italy on Thursday.

More frightening than Bakayoko?

There’s no question which of the two Liverpool-linked targets have impressed most in Germany.

To be completely fair to Johan Bakayoko, the Belgian international has been limited to a cameo appearance in the group stage. The PSV star has had some creative influence on proceedings, with two key passes against Slovakia, according to Sofascore.

Williams terrorised the Italian defence on Thursday, creating one big chance and providing four key passes, according to Sofascore. It’s a distinct improvement on his opening showing in the tournament against Croatia.

It’s also worth bearing in mind that the Spain star has plied his trade in more challenging club conditions in La Liga.

Of course, there’s every opportunity for Bakayoko to build on a mediocre start to the Euros and impress fans and scouts alike.

