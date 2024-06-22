Daily Mail reporter confirms exciting Liverpool update that directly affects Arne Slot

Arne Slot’s first game in front of the Anfield support will see Liverpool take on Sevilla on August 11.

This comes courtesy of Daily Mail reporter Lewis Steele on X (formerly Twitter) amidst the European Championship and Copa America.

Arne Slot’s first appearance at Anfield as Liverpool head coach will be in a friendly against Sevilla on Sunday August 11 at 3pm #LFC 🔴 — Lewis Steele (@LewisSteele_) June 21, 2024

The Dutchman will be waiting on a number of key stars to arrive in pre-season, including the likes of Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands), Alexis Mac Allister (Argentina) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (England).

The Merseysiders first take on Real Betis on July 27. The club’s opening Premier League encounter will be away to newly-promoted Ipswich Town on August 17.

Liverpool’s squad should be back together

With the Copa America final taking place on July 15 and the Euros the day before, the meeting with the La Liga side should see the vast majority of Slot’s options available for selection.

There’s a good chance we could be waiting on a handful of names, of course, given the quality present in nations like Argentina and France in both tournaments.

We should see some new signings on board

There’s also a very strong possibility of witnessing a couple (or more) of fresh faces in the squad facing Real Betis at the end of July.

Nico Williams of Athletic Bilbao is the latest in a long line of names to be linked with a switch to Merseyside.

Likewise, there remains hope of completing a deal for Leny Yoro despite heavy competition for the Frenchman.

