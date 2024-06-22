What Fabrizio Romano heard this morning about Leny Yoro and Liverpool

Liverpool have yet to give up on their hopes of signing Leny Yoro this summer.

This is despite Real Madrid remaining the Frenchman’s ideal destination in the current window.

Fabrizio Romano reports on X (formerly Twitter) that the centre-half is ‘waiting’ for Los Blanco’s decision on whether they wish to proceed with a deal.

🌟🇫🇷 Real Madrid remain the favorite destination of Leny Yoro, waiting for club's decision on whether they want to proceed with the deal or not. Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain remain very active in talks for Yoro. PSG are not giving up, as well as Liverpool and Man United. pic.twitter.com/ZVCWO7iiF8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 22, 2024

Lille are understood to not be prepared to accept a bid lower than €50m for the footballer’s services.

Yoro’s current terms remain set to expire in 2025. The 18-year-old is thought to be open to the idea of discussing proposals with alternative outfits to Real Madrid should a move to Spain fall through.

Liverpool’s patience may be rewarded

It’s an awfully tense wait for Richard Hughes – not to mention a number of Europe’s elite clubs.

There’s a possibility, slim as it may seem, however, that Liverpool do end up with one of the continent’s most prized talents. A generational footballer in the making, so they say.

With Joel Matip having departed on a free transfer and Virgil van Dijk in dire need of backup, it’s a signing that would, one imagines, seriously invigorate the backline.

Even if we have to pay over the €50m [£42.2m] mark to get this one over the line, it seems like we could view it as a mere snip compared to the years of service we’d get out of Yoro.

