(Video) What Arne Slot did on his first day at AXA training centre will have LFC fans crying

It was always going to be hard for Arne Slot to follow in the footsteps of one of football’s most charismatic figures in Jurgen Klopp.

Whilst there perhaps wasn’t a standout line of the brilliance of ‘doubters to believers’ to put one’s finger on, there’s no question the former Feyenoord boss came over very well in his first club interview.

The footage that followed has likewise only further endeared the fanbase to him as the 45-year-old showcased his wonderful sense of humour in pointing out fellow bald staff members.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of LFCTV (via @bobby_role):