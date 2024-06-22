‘Very strange’: Nico Williams goes public on his future amid Liverpool transfer links

Nico Williams latest comments on his future may represent a boost for current club Athletic Bilbao.

In quotes received by La1 (and relayed on X by Fabrizio Romano), the Spain international admitted it was ‘very strange’ to be discussing questions over his future.

The 21-year-old confirmed he remains ‘very happy’ with the La Liga outfit.

🚨🇪🇸 Nico Williams on his future: “I’ve just signed new deal at Athletic few weeks ago, I feel very good there”. “I’m very happy at Athletic”, told La1. “It’s very strange to receive questions on my future”. pic.twitter.com/ceq22ArsYD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 22, 2024

This comes amid increasing noise surrounding interest from Premier League clubs – including Liverpool and Arsenal (The Daily Briefing).

Williams’ release clause at Athletic Bilbao is worth €58m [£49m].

Who else are Liverpool reportedly interested in?

There are no shortage of wingers Richard Hughes and Co. are supposedly taking a good look at this summer.

Talks has somewhat quietened down when it comes to Leeds United’s explosive Dutchman, Crysencio Summerville.

If available for around the £30-35m mark as has been estimated by those close to the club, the former Feyenoord starlet would arguably represent very good value for money.

Similarly to Williams, of course, the Whites’ winger faces a somewhat serious barrier in the form of Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo. If the 25-year-old is deemed a more ideal option for the left-flank, and the Colombian isn’t sold this summer, it’s difficult to see where Liverpool fit in another left-sided forward.

