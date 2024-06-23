Alan Hansen’s family share best possible health update as club legend leaves hospital

The whole football world has been keeping their fingers crossed for the full recovery of Alan Hansen and now his family has released a statement for all Liverpool fans.

As shared on liverpoolfc.com: ‘Alan has been discharged from hospital today to continue his recovery at home.

‘Alan, Janet, Adam, Lucy and family would like to thank everybody for their wonderful messages of love and support. It has been overwhelming and has helped enormously.

READ MORE: (Image) Alisson will be shaking in his boots after seeing Liverpool teammate in training

‘We also hugely appreciate the ongoing respect that has been shown for our privacy as Alan continues his recovery. Thank you.’

With Graeme Souness providing his personal update after speaking with the legendary defender, it seemed that we were on the brink of hearing some good news and that has thankfully been the case.

The family have kept the reason as to why the 69-year-old was hospitalised a secret, as is their right, but it’s great to know that he’s now back home with his loved ones around him.

READ MORE: Paul Joyce confirms 21-y/o Liverpool midfielder wanted by ‘virtually every club’ could leave this summer for £20m

After the tragic passing of former Everton man Kevin Campbell and goalkeeper Matija Sarkic, it had started to look like our club would also be in mourning.

Thankfully, we can breathe a huge sigh of relief and hope that the former club captain can be back at Anfield next season to watch the Reds.

For now, no news is good news from here and let’s hope that a full recovery can be completed as quickly as possible.

EOTK Close-up with John Welsh: ‘a local lad who lived his dream’ and Slot’s LFC predictions