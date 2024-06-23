(Image) Alisson will be shaking in his boots after seeing Liverpool teammate in training

Alisson Becker is preparing for the Copa America with Brazil and it seems that one of his club teammates is gunning for his job in the Liverpool team.

Thanks to images shared by the Colombian national team’s X account, we can see that Luis Diaz has been trying his hand at being a goalkeeper.

It looked like our No.7 had managed to save an effort at his goal but it’s safe to say he won’t be usurping our No.1 any time soon.

Let’s hope that both can have a good tournament, with a swift and healthy return to Arne Slot’s side for pre-season.

You can view the image of Diaz via @FCFSeleccionCol on X:

📸 𝙑𝙖𝙢𝙤𝙨 𝙥𝙖𝙨𝙤 𝙖 𝙥𝙖𝙨𝙤💫 Primera práctica en 𝑯𝒐𝒖𝒔𝒕𝒐𝒏. Cada vez falta menos para ver nuestro 𝒅𝒆𝒃𝒖𝒕💥#TodosSomosColombia🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/k85HQHDhp9 — Selección Colombia (@FCFSeleccionCol) June 21, 2024

