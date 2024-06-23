Paul Joyce confirms 21-y/o Liverpool midfielder wanted by ‘virtually every club’ could leave this summer for £20m

We’re about to start the busiest part of the year when it comes to transfer rumours and anything we hear from Paul Joyce can almost be taken as gospel truth, when it comes to Liverpool.

Writing for The Times, he reported: ‘[Tyler Morton] has commanded attention from Leipzig as well as clubs of the calibre of Sevilla, Feyenoord and Eintracht Frankfurt, plus some in the Premier League.

‘Virtually every club in the Championship would also like to sign Morton on loan.’

It’s interesting to see how many high calibre sides are interested in making a move for the 21-year-old, speaking volumes to his talents.

After two strong loan moves at Blackburn Rovers and Hull City, the academy graduate has increased his own stock and so it could be a good time to cash in.

Micheal Edwards and Richard Hughes will then be battling to ensure we receive a reasonable price and it was stated in the same report that they value him at £20 million.

The important thing to remember in all this though is that Arne Slot may want to at least give the boyhood Red a go in pre-season, before making a final decision.

To be so impressive in the Championship and excel at England Under-21 level, the Wirral-born youngster clearly has talent that we may want to keep at Anfield.

A queue of interested parties can only be a good thing for the player who has managed to impress many in the past two campaigns.

