(Image) Mo Salah shows off impressive physique during summer break

Mo Salah’s international football duty has come to an end and now he can enjoy a well earned break from the full throttle action he’s used to.

After playing for Egypt in the World Cup African qualifiers, our No.11 is now enjoying a holiday and has taken to social media.

The 32-year-old unveiled his shock hairstyle transformation and shredded abs on holiday, ahead of pre-season under Arne Slot.

Let’s hope it’s a campaign to remember for our Egyptian King.

You can view the image of Salah via @MoSalah on X:

