(Image) Darwin Nunez unveils new look for Copa America with Uruguay

The Copa America is set to kick off and there are several Liverpool players who are involved, including our very own Darwin Nunez.

Ahead of the tournament, our No,9 has gone for a new look and it has been shown off courtesy of his nation’s X account.

Opting for a braided look in a bun, it’s a bold move from the Uruguayan who is looking to make a big impact at the tournament in the USA.

Let’s hope it can be a success for the striker and that he returns to Arne Slot’s Reds full of confidence.

You can view the image of Nunez via @Uruguay on X:

