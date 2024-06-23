(Image) Adorable image of what Salah did for mascot will warm Liverpool hearts

Mo Salah isn’t called the Egyptian King for nothing and the love for him in his nation is arguably even bigger than what Liverpool fans have for the attacker.

Representing his nation during World Cup qualifiers, the captain of his country lined up alongside the young mascots and one picture from the moment is priceless.

It shows the young man loving being near his hero and the smile on the face of our No.11 is equally as broad.

The responsibility of being a role model for so many youngsters is huge but the 32-year-old carries this so well.

You can view the image of Salah via @EgyptNT_EN on X:

The inspiration for the next generation 🤩#egyptnt pic.twitter.com/ZDkdW0yM3p — Egypt National Team (@EgyptNT_EN) June 22, 2024

